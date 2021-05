The two-door sports car is again one of the first to be put on hold in favor of high-profit SUVs. It felt like a big blow when the global chip shortage forced General Motors to stop building the Chevy Camaro, along with a few Cadillac sedans, back in March. The auto giant's Lansing Grand River facility was shut down for roughly a month and a half but restarted on May 3 despite the semiconductor supply chain issues still looking bleak. What's worse is the plant has since shut down again, for the most part, and doesn't plan to re-open until the end of June.