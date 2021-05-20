newsbreak-logo
UFC

UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt full betting odds

By Cole Shelton
bjpenndotcom
 1 day ago
Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 27 card featuring a pivotal bantamweight bout between Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt. The UFC Vegas 27 main event sees top-four bantamweight collide as Rob Font takes on Cody Garbrandt. Font is riding a three-fight winning streak and coming off a first-round TKO over Marlon Moraes in December for the biggest win of his career. Garbrandt, meanwhile, returned to the win column last time out with a highlight-reel KO over Raphael Assuncao in June. Prior to that, he lost three straight fights by KO to Pedro Munhoz, and TJ Dillashaw twice to lose his belt.

