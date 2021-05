ELMER, N.J. — After months of uncertainty, summer camps across the state have made tentative plans that may or may not be usable this year. On April 28, however, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order detailing the guidelines camps must follow in order to open this summer. The fact that summer camps will be allowed to open for in-person operations is a victory in itself, as Appel Farm is one of the many camps that was waiting for the signal needed to finalize its plans.