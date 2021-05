Phillies-Braves Series; Offense Heating Up But No Sweep This Time. The Phillies capitalized on a struggling Braves pitcher, Charlie Morton, and racked up the hits and the runs. They did so with Harper and Segura who were able to be added to the roster. By the end of the first, Phillies managed to put 5 runs on the board. Charlie Morton was removed after only recording two outs in the first inning, swapped for Josh Tomlin hoping to have better success. Tomlin allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings but ultmately the Braves couldn’t stop the bleeding. Phillies won 12-2.