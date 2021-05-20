Crime report

* Multiple animals were removed from a home in the 100 block of Charles Drive on Wednesday morning. They were turned over the the Tuscarawas County Humane Society. The owners were permitted to keep two emotional support dogs. A woman and three children were moved to a shelter for the homeless. Three other adults were told they could return to the home only to clean. No one is permitted to live there under a Tuscarawas County Health Department order. Officials are to visit again Friday. They went to the residence after being told two dogs and six cats were living in filth.