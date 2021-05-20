Astros' Blake Taylor: Nearing rehab assignment
Manager Dusty Baker said Thursday that Taylor (ankle) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment "in the next couple days," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Taylor was carted off the field in mid-April due to a severely sprained right ankle and has now been sidelined for over a month. However, the left-hander appears to be nearing his return to the major-league bullpen. Taylor is unlikely to need much time to build up once he begins his rehab assignment.www.cbssports.com