Astros' Blake Taylor: Nearing rehab assignment

Robertson (concussion) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. Robertson has been out with a concussion since late April. It's not clear exactly how long his rehab assignment will last, but he should be able to reclaim his big-league bench role before too long. He may not have a particularly firm grip on that spot, however, as he owns a .105/.192/.132 slash line through 43 plate appearances this year.