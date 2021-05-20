A Job Interview with M.O.D.O.K. feat. Patton Oswalt

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleIf you've ever wondered what it'd be like to work for A.I.M., (a.k.a. Advanced Idea Mechanics) then get ready for a one-on-one interview with the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, or M.O.D.O.K. if you're nasty. Actually, we've got Patton Oswalt himself inside a M.O.D.O.K. suit against a green screen and...look, you really should check it out for yourself. Oswalt is the star of the newest Marvel series to come to Hulu, you guessed it, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. This animated series gives an inside look at the life of a supervillain when he's not off fighting Iron Man, Captain America and the Avengers. So if you're into Marvel Comics, check out Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu, but first you have to get through this job interview!

