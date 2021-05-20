newsbreak-logo
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Locks down Snakes for ninth save

 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJansen struck out a pair of batters in a 1-2-3 ninth inning en route to earning his ninth save of the season Wednesday in the Dodgers' 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks. Joe Kelly, Victor Gonzalez and Jansen put the clamps on Arizona after starter Clayton Kershaw exited following the sixth inning. The relievers allowed only one of the 10 batters they faced to reach base, guiding Los Angeles to its seventh win in eight games in the process. With four consecutive stress-free saves under his belt, Jansen looks to have settled in nicely after a somewhat rocky start to the season. The save he notched Wednesday was the 321st of his career, tying Jansen with Jose Mesa for 20th in MLB history.

