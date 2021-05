Biogen reported that its gene therapy, cotoretigene toliparvovec, failed to hit the primary endpoint of the Phase II/III XIRIUS trial for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP). XLRP is a rare, inherited disease of the retina associated with progressive loss of vision as the cells in the retina that sense light slowly deteriorate. Early symptoms include problems seeing at night, then the restriction of the field of vision, leading eventually to blindness in most patients by the age of 40. There are no currently approved treatments.