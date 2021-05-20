newsbreak-logo
Huskers reschedule Ireland trip, will open 2022 in Dublin against Northwestern

Lincoln Daily
 1 day ago

(Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

(LINCOLN, Neb.) The Nebraska football team has rescheduled their trip to Ireland, moving it to 2022 against a different conference opponent, 1011Now reported.

The Huskers were originally slated to open the 2021 season against Illinois in Dublin, Ireland, but moved that game to Champaign, Ill., amidst pandemic travel concerns.

Nebraska will now open the 2022 season at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, against the Northwestern Wildcats.

“We are excited to reschedule the trip to Ireland for our football program,” University of Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “The young men in our program have been looking forward to this trip and we are happy to provide them this memorable experience. I know our great Husker fan base will be excited as well and the opportunity to travel to Ireland to see their team compete on an international stage will truly be special."

The trip to Ireland will be Nebraska's first overseas game since 1992 when Nebraska defeated Kansas State to clinch the Big-Eight title.

