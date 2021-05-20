Nordstrom’s Selling The Chicest Snakeskin Birkenstocks We’ve Ever Seen—& They’re Selling Fast

Every time summer rolls around, I realize how few breathable clothing items I own. Can you blame me? Sweaters and coats are just sometimes more fun to purchase (at least when you're someone like me and love layering). But this season, I'm determined to make sure I'm ready to get dressed for the summer days ahead of me without having a jumble in the morning figuring out what exactly I can even wear from my closet. There are plenty of places I shop, but our very own Who What Wear Collection always seems to have my back. Luckily for you and me, new pieces just dropped at Target, and as always, they're all under $50.