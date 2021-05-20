newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Nordstrom’s Selling The Chicest Snakeskin Birkenstocks We’ve Ever Seen—& They’re Selling Fast

By Tamara Kraus
Posted by 
SheKnows
SheKnows
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Finally, sandal season is here so our toes can breath again! That means we’re wearing Birkenstocks on repeat, but if you’re looking to jazz up your summer footwear collection, Nordstrom’s selling a new print and it’s the chicest pair we’ve ever seen. You can shop the brand’s most popular sandals in an elevated, metallic snakeskin print that looks like they should be way more expensive than they are. Hurry, though, sizes are selling fast!

www.sheknows.com
SheKnows

SheKnows

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordstrom#Sandals#Women Collection#Sales#Chicest Snakeskin#Snakeskin Birkenstocks#Selling#Sandal Season#Glam#Style#Home Decor Online#Brand#Color#Love#Exclusive#Feature#Edge#Jazz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Python
Related
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

I Used to Hate Flats, But These 25 Pairs Just Seriously Changed My Mind

I'll cut right to the chase: I've pretty much have hated flats my whole life. I find them uncomfortable, unflattering, and irrelevant— that is until recently. Heels and boots of all shapes and sizes are my go-to's, but now that I've taken a more casual approach to dressing (and considering I wore sweatpants and leggings for nearly a year straight), flats are feeling like the most seamless footwear upgrade I could make in my wardrobe. As I started paying attention to the shoe style I once loathed, I realized they actually weren't so bad. In fact, they were actually quite amazing, and just like that, I was converted.
Apparelcoveteur.com

This April in Fashion—Every New Item We’re Currently Coveting

Idyllic summer weather is so close we can practically taste it. Along with tantalizing visions of trips to the beach and strolls in the park come dreams of corresponding ensembles—bright prints, mini hemlines, sleeveless tops. Basically, we are champing at the bit to dress in the antithesis to the sweaters and track pants we've been hiding under for the past six months. Luckily, designers are indulging our anti-hibernation needs with new collaborations and launches featuring pared-back silhouettes and sunny colorways. From terry-cloth polos to cat-eye sunglasses, here's every item we have our eye on this month.
ApparelEsquire

16 Aviator Sunglasses That'll Instantly Upgrade Your Warm-Weather Style

Everyone looks cooler in sunglasses. That's just a fact of life. And while you could hunt down one of the many, many options on the market that might work for your face and personal style, there's also an easy cheat code for folks who just want a guaranteed good thing: Buy a pair of aviators. They're as classic as they come, with almost century-long history, but they're far from dated. In fact, they've achieved that rare feat and become genuinely timeless.
Makeupgetthegloss.com

Zara makeup: what’s the new beauty collection actually like?

Landing on 12 May and priced from £3.99, we had a sneak peek at Zara's colour-led makeup collection. We’re already *very* into Zara’s candles and fragrances (the Jo Malone collection in particular) so when news landed of Zara’s first full beauty collection (complete with 130 different colours) we were chomping at the bit. We were suitably impressed by Zara’s lipstick collection back in 2019, so had high hopes for the new Zara makeup.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
whowhatwear

The Designer Jeans You're About to See on Every A-Lister

Recently, the Cleo Bag has been Prada's coveted item du jour, but I have a feeling a new launch is about to rise to the top. Prada has just debuted a denim collection that's 100% certified organic and sustainably produced. The line includes denim shorts, dresses, jackets, jeans, and even a cute bra top, all emblazoned with that ever-so-recognizable logo triangle. Considering how popular the brand is with celebrities—did you catch the Haim sisters' head-to-toe Prada looks at this year's Grammys?—it's only a matter of time before stars catch on to the new collection.
Beauty & Fashionglamourmagazine.co.uk

The very best makeup bags to store your growing stash and keep everything organised

Organisation makes life so much easier – especially when it comes to your makeup. One of the best makeup bags could be the difference between your box-fresh eyeliner pencil staying neat and sharp, or it rolling around in fluff at the bottom of your drawer. It could also be the difference between quickly tracking down your concealer pre-beer garden date, or you digging around for it under your bed.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

The 6 Color Trends You'll Be Seeing Everywhere This Summer

From any attempts at online shopping recently, you've probably already noticed that this summer is going to be all about playing with color. Even if you're a neutrals girl through and through, it's still fun to add a subtle pop of color here and there. It doesn't have to be loud, either. There are plenty of "subtle" hues in the roundup below.
ShoppingPosted by
whowhatwear

42 Things You Have to See From Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter, and Revolve Right Now

In the mood for some shopping? Trick question. Of course, you are. You're on Who What Wear and you've chosen to click into this story. Well, buckle up because today I thought I would round up the most incredible items some of my favorite sites are selling now. After all, it's kind of my job, but it's also a passion of mine. And with summer around the corner and invites rolling in accordingly, the new arrivals are aplenty, and the world is our shopping oyster. I mean, I don't know about you, but I seriously cannot wait to just get dressed again—and not in loungewear!
ApparelHighsnobiety

10 of the Best Church's Loafers to Buy in 2021

We often talk about the wild year that a sneaker has had, referencing its high-profile collaborations or exclusive colorways. Loafers don’t get as much credit, but that’s not to say they haven’t had a year to remember. Perhaps we pay them less attention because they’ve been a staple for at least a century. Whatever the reason, it’s unfair.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Time Is Running Out to Shop Signed, Blake’s New Amazon Drop

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ready to shop? We wish we could give you more time to prepare, but the clock is already winding down! Signed, Blake is back for another limited fashion collection with Amazon’s The Drop, but these pieces are only available for 30 hours total before they’re gone forever. Multiple pieces have already sold out too!
Buying CarsMarietta Daily Journal

It's the best time ever to sell a used car — as long as you don't need to buy one

Clarissa Iliff logged about 78,000 miles on her trusty 2015 Ford Focus before a looming new car purchase rendered it expendable earlier this year. Trying to unload it, the Orange resident took the Ford to a local car dealership, which offered her $4,850 for the sedan in late March. But that was about $1,000 less than the low-end valuation from automotive research company Kelley Blue Book, so she passed.
Beauty & Fashiontheeverygirl.com

Run, Don’t Walk: Madewell Is Having a Surprise Sale

If you ask us, the best outfits consist of a mix of classics and a nod to a few trends. Combining timeless pieces with a couple that are of-the-moment makes any outfit feel like you know what you’re doing, but aren’t trying too hard. The store that hits that nail...
ApparelSlate

The Only Summer Shoe You’ll Ever Need

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. Our...
ApparelPopSugar

25 Everyday Dresses From Old Navy That'll Make Summer Wardrobe Planning a Breeze

Sure, there are plenty of casual pants and shorts out there, but when it comes to something light and breezy, it's hard to beat a flowy dress. This season, why not rotate flared minis and high-tops with tiered maxis and flat sandals depending on the weather? And, of course, no dress list would be complete without comfy midis that you won't be fussing in even after eight hours seated at a desk.
ApparelPosted by
WWD

Forget the Office, Women Are Buying Clothes to Wear Right Now

Before women head back to their offices this summer and fall, they appear to be buying clothes to go out and start socializing again. Casual dresses, pretty, feminine tops and knits, flare- and straight-leg jeans, and shorts have been selling briskly at retail. While many companies have been telling their...
ShoppingPosted by
whowhatwear

These Summer-Ready Items May Be Under $50, But They Totally Look Expensive

Every time summer rolls around, I realize how few breathable clothing items I own. Can you blame me? Sweaters and coats are just sometimes more fun to purchase (at least when you're someone like me and love layering). But this season, I'm determined to make sure I'm ready to get dressed for the summer days ahead of me without having a jumble in the morning figuring out what exactly I can even wear from my closet. There are plenty of places I shop, but our very own Who What Wear Collection always seems to have my back. Luckily for you and me, new pieces just dropped at Target, and as always, they're all under $50.
ShoppingNew York Post

Take 20% off entire purchase during Anthropologie’s ‘Anthro Day’ sale

NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Do you dream of decorating your home with beautiful, bohemian-esque throw blankets, colorful candles and glamorous mirrors from Anthropologie? How about the brand’s fabulous sundresses?. Well if the price is what’s holding you back,...