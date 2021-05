When you head to the hardware store or some big box store to grab a knife, axe, or garden tool, I imagine it was made in a factory somewhere by machines designed to crank out hundreds, if not thousands, of them a day. Will they do the job? Yes. For a while anyway. But, like most mass-produced products, quality is sacrificed for the sake of quantity. However, there was a time when each and every one of those tools would have been made by hand. Forged from raw steel by a blacksmith using nothing but fire and the strength of their arms to hammer them into whatever shape they needed to be. For one Evansville blacksmith, doing it the old-fashioned way is the only way.