Churchill-Five Forks celebrating 40th anniv. at June pork BBQ fundraiser

By Lake Gaston Gazette-Observer
lakegastongazette-observer.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleChurchill-Five Forks Volunteer Fire Department will celebrate its 40th anniversary at its annual pork barbecue dinner on Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The department, located at 1168 Church Hill Road in Macon, missed out on the fundraiser last year due to COVID-19 and hopes it will make up for that with a big turnout this year. The famous German chocolate cake, and other baked goods, will return along with hot dogs for those whose tastebuds haven’t adapted yet to Carolina-style pork BBQ.

