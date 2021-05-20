newsbreak-logo
Disneyland Hotel OFFICIALLY Reopens in WEEKS!

By Bailee Abell
Inside the Magic
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney has just announced that the flagship hotel of the Disneyland Resort — the Disneyland Hotel — is reopening in just a few weeks. Get all the details here!. The Disneyland Hotel will reopen on July 2 after a closure of well over a year. So far, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa reopened on April 29. Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel will reopen on June 15. So the reopening of the Disneyland Hotel will mean that all three onsite hotels at the Disneyland Resort will be open once again, albeit at a limited capacity.

