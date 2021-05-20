From mice to men: Study reveals potential new target for treating acute myeloid leukemia

Survival for adults with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) has improved, however, relapse is common and it is standard to pursue allogeneic transplant (HCT) in such circumstances once the patient is in complete remission (CR)1,2. This presents a challenge for the clinician in that prior research has focused on transplantation while in remission, however, for those who may have an anti-leukemic response to therapy but not have full, durable count recovery, this definition does not apply. Furthermore, delays between chemotherapy and transplantation augment the chance of potentially life-threatening sequelae (i.e., infection and bleeding) and can allow for recrudescence of disease. Several studies have tried to address the question as to whether a formal “CR” for transplantation is necessary and have produced mixed results3,4. In addition, data on transplant outcomes presented from the Center for International Blood and Marrow Research (CIBMTR) database has been challenging to compare with non-transplant based studies as definitions of pre-transplant response differ from that of other widely utilized leukemia guidelines, such as the NCCN and Cheson criterion (Table 1)5,6,7. While definitions for CR are the same, CR with incomplete hematologic recovery (CRi) differs, and the CIBMTR does not recognize the morphologic leukemia-free state (MLFS). This difference in definitions results in misidentification of patients with MLFS as either having primary induction failure or persistence of relapsed disease. Further, some identified as CRi by CIBMTR, may in fact be MLFS and not CRi by NCCN criterion. Third, the MLFS definition also varies across groups, as is noted when comparing the original IWG 2003 Criteria to that of the current NCCN guidelines. While both require <5% blasts, the NCCN definition technically includes patients with anaplastic marrow5 without any signs of recovery. Thus, there are limited data on the efficacy of allogeneic HCT for patients who start allogeneic HCT in MLFS. Understanding post-transplant outcomes in this population are important to the clinician in counseling the patient as to the benefit of allogeneic HCT in this setting and in the timing for HCT. Therefore, we performed a retrospective review to elucidate the outcomes of patients with MLFS undergoing allogeneic HCT. We hypothesize that AML in MLFS is sufficient to justify allogeneic HCT and can result in long-term survival, thus obviating the need to delay a transplant until a formal complete remission is documented.