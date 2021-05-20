For the first time in more than 40 years, media were not allowed to witness a Texas execution

Ledell Lee was executed for murder in a flurry of lethal injections that divided the Supreme Court and proceeded despite lawyers’ calls for DNA testing. "No one should be executed when there is a possibility that person is innocent," attorney Nina Morrison said in April 2017, just after Lee - convicted in the 1990s - became the first person put to death in Arkansas in more than a decade. The state drew national scrutiny for moving aggressively through capital cases before one of its drugs used in executions expired.