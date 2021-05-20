newsbreak-logo
For the first time in more than 40 years, media were not allowed to witness a Texas execution

For the first time in the modern death penalty era, Texas did not let the media witness an execution. Reporters have always been present at executions to observe the state as it wields its greatest power over life. Media reports often provide detail excluded from state records — like prisoners describing a burning sensation after lethal drugs are injected in their veins. Reporters across the country have served as watchdogs for botched executions.

