SK Global & Henry Golding’s Long House Productions Ink First-Look Deal

Snake Eyes Trailer, Featurette, and First Look Images!!!. Growing up, G.I. Joe was something I knew about but was not something I got into. I didn’t become a fan of the series until the movie, which seemed like an extended and extreme version of a Saturday morning cartoon. And of course, Snake Eyes stuck out. The silent ninja doing handstand pushups on the tip of his fingers. Ray Park is always a thrill, but I have to say I’m very excited to see Henry Golding’s portrayal as the iconic joe in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. The trailer looks action-packed and filled with a capable cast of martial artists that is apparent on screen. To add to the excitement, Andrew Koji plays Stormshadow. Warrior is among my favorite series, and if you know anything about the series, you know that Andrew Koji is a badass. Then there’s Iko Uwais, from The Raid. With the caliber of martial artists part of the casts, it’s hard not to expect some incredible fighting and action sequences.