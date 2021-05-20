newsbreak-logo
SK Global & Henry Golding’s Long House Productions Ink First-Look Deal

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago

Crazy Rich Asians co-financers and producers SK Global have pacted with that pic’s star Henry Golding for a two-year first-look film and television development and production deal. The projects under the new deal will be for a variety of global platforms including features, scripted and unscripted TV, and local-language content....

