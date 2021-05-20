Controversial Cecil Rhodes Statue to Remain at Oxford College
A statue of Cecil Rhodes installed on the campus of the University of Oxford in England will remain on view—for now, at least—as debates about it continue on. Owned by the university’s Oriel College, the statue portrays the 19th-century South African politician who put forward imperialist views and claimed that the English people were a “master race.” Activists and historians have said that Rhodes was a white supremacist.www.artnews.com