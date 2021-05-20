newsbreak-logo
Island Park, NY

Crystal Beauty Salon comes to Island Park

By Mike Smollins
Herald Community Newspapers
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleElected officials, community leaders and members and officers of the Island Park Chamber of Commerce gathered on Saturday to welcome Crystal Beauty Salon to the neighborhood. The salon, at 239 Long Beach Road in Island Park, celebrated its grand opening to much fanfare. Attendees included Island Park Mayor Michael McGinty, Hempstead Town Councilman Anthony D’Esposito, Assemblywoman Melissa Miller and Island Park Chamber of Commerce President Barbra Rubin-Perry.

