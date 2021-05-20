newsbreak-logo
Health

Medicare negotiation could save businesses $195 billion and workers another $98 billion

By West Health Institute
MedicalXpress
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Congress considers legislation to reform prescription drug pricing, a new analysis conducted by the West Health Policy Center and released by its Council for Informed Drug Spending Analysis (CIDSA) estimates that the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act (H.R. 3) could result in hundreds of billions of dollars in lower commercial health insurance costs by 2030.These savings would come from a $195 billion reduction in employer costs and $98 billion in savings for workers.

#Health And Human Services#Drug Prices#Medicare Benefits#Medicare Plans#Health Savings#Cost Savings#H R 3#Americans#Cbo#Cidsa Chair#Meps#Medicare Negotiation#American Businesses#Federal Direct Spending#Employer Costs#Health Benefits#Rising Healthcare Costs#Private Insurance#Dollar Savings#Private Health Plans
