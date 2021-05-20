Intriguing New Legal Thriller & Crime Novel Invites Readers on Daring Journey of Mystery, Law, Love and the Paranormal

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. One of the central mysteries of Netflix's epic superhero series Jupiter's Legacy is how the first generation of the Union of Justice received their powers. Switching between 1929 and present day, Jupiter's Legacy follows the story of the world's first superheroes and how their children struggle to live up to their legacy and expectations. After the stock market crashes in 1929, Walter (Ben Daniels) and Sheldon Sampson's (Josh Duhamel) father sets the events of Jupiter's Legacy in motion by jumping to his death in front of his son. Sheldon soon starts hallucinating visions of his father and places he's never seen before, including a rundown farmhouse and an island shrouded in mystery. Trying to reclaim some semblance of his sanity, Sheldon scribbles down what he sees but nothing makes sense until a visit from his best friend, George Hutchence (Matt Lanter).