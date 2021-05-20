Intriguing New Legal Thriller & Crime Novel Invites Readers on Daring Journey of Mystery, Law, Love and the Paranormal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Inspired by her time working in her husband's law office, author Georgia Zaslove became intrigued by the true stories she saw and set out to write a legal thriller loosely based on a case they worked on. In the suspenseful new legal thriller and crime novel "Spirit of the Law: And the Crime Against the Soul" Zaslove introduces readers to Sy Marcus, a successful, hard-nosed defense attorney who uncovers a dark secret within his own family.