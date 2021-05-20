Senate Judiciary Committee approves first slate of Biden's judicial nominees, including Muslim-American nominee

(Tom Williams/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) The Senate Judiciary Committee approved President Joe Biden's first judicial nominees on Thursday, including the first possible Muslim-American federal judge, to an eventual Senate floor vote, according to CBS News.

The Committee advanced the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the influential U.S. Court of Appeals to the District of Columbia Circuit and Candace Jackson-Akiwumi to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by a near party-line vote of 12-10.

Jackson was granted approval by GOP approval from Sens. Lindsey Graham and John Cornyn, while Graham also advanced Jackson-Akiwumi's nomination.

Judge Zahid Quraishi, who would make history as the first Muslim-American federal judge in U.S. history, and Julien Neals were also given bipartisan support to sit on the U.S. district court in New Jersey as well as Regina Rodriguez to hopefully sit on the federal district court in Colorado.

Jackson, currently a judge on the federal district court in D.C. and would fill the role left vacant by Attorney General Merrick Garland, is rumored to be also frontrunner for Biden if a vacancy on the Supreme Court arises.