For more than a decade Timbersled has been manufacturing kits to convert dirt bikes into snow bikes with a design that replaces the front wheel with a ski and the rear with a track. After Timbersled was taken over by Polaris in 2015, it seems that the same technology is now being developed into a purpose-made machine. A newly published patent from Polaris, penned by Timbersled founder Allen Mangnum, is the latest in a series of documents relating to the design, which adopts the same tracked rear drive system and fork-based front suspension as existing Timbersled kits but adds them to a purpose-made central chassis section instead of a normal motocross bike.