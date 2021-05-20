newsbreak-logo
Immune cells promote proinflammatory fatty liver disease

By German Cancer Research Center
MedicalXpress
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA particular type of dendritic cell is responsible for the tissue damage that occurs in non-alcoholic steatohepatits (NASH) in mice and humans. The dendritic cells cause aggressive, proinflammatory behavior in T cells, as now discovered by researchers from the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) in collaboration with colleagues from Israeli research institutes. Blocking these dendritic cells alleviates symptoms in mice. This type of approach might also prevent the development of serious liver damage in NASH patients.

medicalxpress.com
