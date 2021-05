My name is Abbey Thomas and I am a senior at Charles B. Aycock High School. I play volleyball, basketball, and softball. In the fall, I am going to East Tennessee State University on a volleyball scholarship. I haven’t decided on a major, but I definitely want to coach volleyball at some point. I’m an only child, but love spending time with my family and friends. At Aycock, I am involved in S2S (guide new students around), FCA, National Honor Society, and am the president of Key Club. Although junior and especially senior year did not go like I was hoping, many good things have come out of this experience and it has taught me to see the positive side of this situation.