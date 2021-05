The only ones to blame for the Capitol riot on January 6 are the people on the left which includes most social media, big tech, judges, court system, etc. for not looking into the questionable allegations, many discrepancies, and the hundreds of people who signed affidavits that saw wrongdoings in the election of 2020. By the left not reporting all sides and suppressing so many facts, democracy has not prevailed and that is why we are in this mess.