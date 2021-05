Carolyn Brady followed her mother, Lori Brady, into nursing, and the two have battled the coronavirus at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside. On Frida, Molloy College in Rockville Centre, where both had graduated, announced a scholarship in honor of the Bellmore nurses that will provide $3,000 each year to a student who is a child of an alumnus. Credit: Newsday / John Conrad Williams Jr.