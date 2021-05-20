newsbreak-logo
TV Series

The Walking Dead is coming to Disney Plus

By Michael Patterson
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walking Dead is one of the most popular TV shows of this decade and now the whole series (and the new season) is going to be available on Disney+’s STAR service in the UK. The Walking Dead is one of the biggest TV franchises of all time. AMC’s beloved...

bamsmackpow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Drama#The U#The Night Before#Disney Tv#Dead Season#Coming To Tv#Amc#Twd#Fox#Disney Plus#Star#Television#Love#Spin Offs#Franchises#Final Season#Things#Time#July
TV Seriesthecentraltrend.com

The Disney Plus series, Big Shot, has the potential for greatness

John Stamos is staring in the new Disney Plus Original series, Big Shot, and honestly, I think it could quite possibly have the potential to become a modern-day classic Disney series. The series pilot episode was released on April 16, 2021, and the rest of the episodes will be released...
TV & VideosGamespot

Muppets Halloween Special Is Coming To Disney Plus This Fall

A Muppets Halloween special is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year. The special is titled Muppets Haunted Mansion and it'll hit the service in the fall. The announcement of Muppets Haunted Mansion comes via a new video featuring Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn. Gonzo describes the show as an "all new terrifying tale of total scariness" which will deliver "your most hilarious and harrowing Halloween ever." Gonzo also possesses the ability to produce bolts of lightning, something Pepe is not happy about. Check it out below:
TV SeriesPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Loki Is ‘Doing Great’ In New Disney Plus Trailer

In advance of Loki, which debuts on Disney+ this June, Marvel has shared a preview clip that shows the God of Mischief doing his best to fit in at the Time Variance Authority. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) does his best to change his ways, but deep down, he’s still the same insubordinate, stubborn, and unpredictable character we know and love. Oh, and don’t forget arrogant.
TV SeriesPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

‘Loki’ Moves to Wednesdays on Disney Plus

Disney+ has staked out Fridays as its day for new weekly content. Unlike some of its competitors that tend to release new films and shows every single day, Disney+ has pretty much stuck to that same one day. From The Mandalorian to WandaVision to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, they’ve all been weekly premieres on Fridays.
MoviesGreenwichTime

Dwayne Johnson's 'Jungle Cruise' Coming to Theaters and Disney Plus Premier Access in July

The film will be available to rent on Disney Plus Premier Access. Disney used a similar strategy with “Mulan” and “Raya and the Last Dragon” and plans to debut upcoming films such as “Black Widow” and “Cruella” in theaters and on Disney Plus Premiere Access. Pixar’s “Soul” debuted on the streaming service for free at the same time it opened in cinemas. Disney is one of several studios that have experimented with alternative distribution strategies during the height of the pandemic. Paramount and Universal have shortened the length of time their films can screen exclusively in theaters, while Warner Bros. is debuting its entire 2021 slate on HBO Max at the same time its movies open in cinemas.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 13 spoilers: June’s journey

Are you prepared for Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 13 to arrive on AMC? This episode arrives next week and through this hour, the show is changing yet again. Tonight’s story is all about Grace — it is trippy, weird, experimental, and also soul-crushing. We won’t spoil too much of it here in this article, but the fact that it’s airing on Mother’s Day is enough to make your heart shatter into pieces. She’s gone through a lot, and the same goes for the primary subject of next week’s episode: June. She recently lost a great love in John Dorie and instead of having time to grieve, she instead has to keep moving forward. The group’s already encountered new threats, including some that were first hinted about earlier this season. As things progress from here, the question becomes whether she can be the catalyst to save everyone. We know that she’s a healer, but that’s not the only role she needs to play now. Her goal is to find intelligence, and try to do something to ensure that they can all be safe.
TV SeriesPosted by
ScreenCrush

Everything New on Disney Plus in June 2021

Marvel took May off on Disney+ — Black Widow was originally supposed to premiere this month — but they’re back in June with Loki, the new series spinning out of the events of Avengers: Endgame. It stars Tom Hiddleston as that lovable God of Mischief as he is forced to join the “Time Variance Authority” in protecting the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. The first four episodes of the first season premiere in June, along with a new installment of Marvel Studios Legends about the character just in case you’ve missed any of his adventures along the way, or need a refresher on how he wound up unstuck in time prior to the events of his new series.
BusinessTelegraph

Disney Plus growth slows as streaming fatigue hits

Disney has revealed a slowdown in people signing up for its internet TV service in a sign that households are shifting their attention away from streaming as the pandemic eases. The entertainment giant said that Disney Plus subscribers had risen by 8.7m in the first three months of the year,...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Fear The Walking Dead, SROTW: Future In A Dead World

This week’s episode of Fear The Walking Dead managed to be both extremely uplifting and extremely disheartening at the same time. This was mostly due to it being centered on this vision of the future Grace was having as she lay unconscious, and how, she believed she was laying the foundation for that future, the ground fell out from underneath her.
TV & VideosCNET

Disney Plus hits 103.6 million subscribers

Disney Plus grew to 103.6 subscribers as of April 3, Disney said Thursday in its fiscal second-quarter report, up from just 33 million a year earlier. It added a total of 8.7 million more members since the start of this year, a period when its first Marvel original series, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, debuted on the service.
TV Seriesinspiredtraveler.ca

The Walking Dead Season 11 Teaser: Final Season Will Start Soon!

The final season of “The Walking Dead” will soon begin and a new teaser gives us a brief glimpse behind the scenes. It won’t be long before season 11 of “The Walking Dead” finally starts. The zombie series is also retiring, but supplies have already been taken care of. Before the series continues in the summer, a new teaser has now been released that gives a look behind the scenes and shows the production during the pandemic. But the stars seem to be in a good mood despite the measures and will not let the current circumstances spoil the fun.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead "In Production" Trailer Teases Final Season's Two-Part Premiere

The Walking Dead releases an "in production" teaser revealing a behind-the-scenes look at the final season premiere airing August 22 on AMC. The two-part Season 11 premiere from first-time Walking Dead director Kevin Dowling (The Strain, Mayans M.C.) features a full ensemble to kick off the 24-episode final season, which returns to the usual scope and scale longtime viewers expect from the flagship AMC series. In this first pandemic-proofed peek at the as-yet-untitled beginning of the end of The Walking Dead, our group of captured heroes — Eugene (Josh McDermitt), King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lazaro) — are grilled by the white-armored soldiers of the Commonwealth.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead Season 11 BTS Teaser: Lots of Laughs & Masks

After updates from Michael James Shaw (Blood & Treasure) aka Commonwealth military man Mercer and Khary Payton aka Ezekiel checking in from the set of the 11th and final season of AMC's The Walking Dead, viewers of Sunday night's episode of Fear the Walking Dead were treated to a new behind-the-scenes teaser showcasing how production is going with Payton, Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Paola Lázaro (Princess), and Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko). And if there's one major takeaway, it's that they seem to be having a pretty damn good time behind the masks.
TV & Videosaddictivetips.com

Disney Plus Not Loading? Here’s How to Fix Disney Plus Buffering Issues

Disney owns some of the most popular movie and TV titles. It has recently launched its own streaming service called Disney Plus. Given its impressive catalog of titles, it’s not a bad service to subscribe to. The service can be used from a web browser on the desktop, dedicated mobile apps, and native apps for Smart TVs.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Fear The Walking Dead, In Dreams: Things To Note

Last week’s episode of Fear The Walking Dead was…strange. Nearly half of the episode was spent inside of a dream in Grace’s head, but, to her, it was more like traveling forward through time, seeing where everyone at the dam would be sixteen years into the future. There, she met a young lady who she would discover was her daughter, Athena, who helped guide her through this bizarre dreamscape in the hopes of helping her mother wake up in time to ensure that the future would come to pass.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

The Witcher season 2 release date on Netflix, trailer, cast and all the latest news

Scrounge a coin to toss: The Witcher season 2 is coming. The fantasy drama is "deep into post-production," according to showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, after filming wrapped a few weeks ago. Netflix revealed that The Witcher season 2 will premiere by the end of the year. Until then, fans can pass the time and come up with theories based on teaser trailers, set photos and casting announcements.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

The Walking Dead season 11 teased in a behind-the-scenes trailer

We just got our first look at The Walking Dead season 11 on Instagram. This sneak peek starts with stars of the franchise like Khary Payton (Ezekiel) and Josh McDermitt (Eugene) giggling around and having fun on set. The video was published with the caption “In production for #TWD includes face shields, trotting in place, and giggles."