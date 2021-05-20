Science moves closer to diet that improves metabolic health without sharp cuts in calories

Even if you manage to squeeze in your daily run, chances are, if you don’t have a job that keeps you on your feet, you spend the remainder of your day sitting in front of a computer. Not only has a sedentary lifestyle been linked to health problems such as heart disease and an increased risk of death, but it may also be preventing you from receiving the full benefits of your training—even though you work out, if you spend most of your time outside of that workout sitting on your butt, your body may not respond as effectively.