THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA will release a new EP, "ZII", on May 21 via Solid State Records. The track "Nightfall", taken from the effort, can be streamed below. "Sonically, I think 'Nightfall' is a celebration of what the band did for a long while," says vocalist Mike Hranica. "I remember that it's the first song I completed vocally and I know that it's straightforward — very much straightforward. Lyrically, an atmosphere is created concerning the attack rather than the anatomic details of the undead themselves. It's a thumper with no introduction to kick off the EP."