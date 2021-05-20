EADEM Is The New Skin Care Brand Made Exclusively For WOC's Needs
Far too often, women of color’s specific skin care needs are still ignored or not addressed to the fullest extent that they should be. Case in point: Walk down any beauty aisle and you’ll find a spate of products designed to “brighten” and “lighten,” but it begs the question: Where are the formulas that help fade hyperpigmentation, a condition that affects countless WOC, without altering one’s natural skin tone? Enter EADEM, a new beauty brand created exclusively by women of color — for women of color — that’s out to change how the industry addresses melanin-rich skin.www.thezoereport.com