Friedberg JCC in Oceanside expands programs for those battling Parkinson's
The Barry and Florence Friedberg JCC in Oceanside continues to expand its programming serving those battling Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers. On May 12, the Friedberg JCC launched a new virtual fitness program that combines strength training, yoga, boxing and most of all, fun. The program’s first session will run for eight weeks and is a new addition to a wide variety of programs offered by the facility that are geared toward the Parkinson’s population.www.liherald.com