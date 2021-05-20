“Hospital Playlist” Squad Is Back Together Again In New Poster For Season 2
TvN’s “Hospital Playlist” has shared a heartwarming new poster for its upcoming Season 2!. “Hospital Playlist,” which stars Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Dae Myung as five doctors who first met in medical school and have been close friends ever since, tells the everyday stories of ordinary doctors and patients. After stealing viewers’ hearts last year, the hit medical drama is returning for a second season this June.www.soompi.com