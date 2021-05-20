newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

“Hospital Playlist” Squad Is Back Together Again In New Poster For Season 2

By E. Cha
Soompi
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTvN’s “Hospital Playlist” has shared a heartwarming new poster for its upcoming Season 2!. “Hospital Playlist,” which stars Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Dae Myung as five doctors who first met in medical school and have been close friends ever since, tells the everyday stories of ordinary doctors and patients. After stealing viewers’ hearts last year, the hit medical drama is returning for a second season this June.

www.soompi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Playlist#Dae#Medical Drama#Medical School#Season Premiere#School Friends#Hospital Playlist#Tvn#Poster#Stars#Subtitles#Jeon#Close Friends#Friendship#Dusk#Doctors#Kst#The View#Comfort#Yeon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesComicBook

Castlevania Reveals New Poster To Hype Season Four

Castlevania's fourth and final season is only a few days from arriving on Netflix, promising to bring an end to the story of Trevor Belmont and his fellow vampire hunters as they attempt to prevent the resurrection of Dracula and new threats emerging in his absence, and Netflix has decided to unleash a new poster to get fans hyped for the big return of the series. With the forces of Carmilla and Isaac threatening to swallow the world, season four is promising some unholy encounters for the likes of Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard, who had quite the journey in season three.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 finale: Is it meant as series finale?

As you prepare for the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 finale this weekend, it makes sense to wonder about the future. After all, there’s still no word on if it will continue! The show is a critical favorite and has a diehard legion of fans, but it’s also suffering from sagging ratings. It has slid dramatically since moving to Sunday nights, to the point where there is concern as to whether it will come back at all.
TV & VideosSoompi

Watch: “Hospital Playlist” Cast Proves That Some Friendships Just Don’t Change In Heartwarming Moving Poster For Season 2

TvN’s “Hospital Playlist” dropped a special type of poster for its new season!. Continuing from the first season, season two of the drama will follow the everyday lives of people in the hospital and tell the stories of best friends Ik Jun (Jo Jung Suk), Jung Won (Yoo Yeon Seok), Jun Wan (Jung Kyung Ho), Seok Hyung (Kim Dae Myung), and Song Hwa (Jeon Mi Do).
TV & VideosSoompi

Watch: Hyeri And Jang Ki Yong Set Unusual Rules For Living Together In Fun Teaser For “My Roommate Is Gumiho”

TvN has shared a cute new sneak peek of its upcoming drama “My Roommate Is Gumiho”!. Based on a popular webtoon, “My Roommate Is Gumiho” tells the story of a 22-year-old college student named Lee Dam (played by Girl’s Day’s Hyeri), who accidentally swallows the marble of a 999-year-old male gumiho (a mythological nine-tailed fox) named Shin Woo Yeo (played by Jang Ki Yong), who was close to achieving his goal of becoming human.
MusicSoompi

BTS Excites With 1st Group Teaser For “Butter”

BTS has unveiled their first teaser photo for “Butter”!. On May 10 at midnight KST, BTS released their first group teaser for their highly-anticipated new English-language single, which is set to drop on May 21. “Butter” is due out on May 21 at 1 p.m. KST. Check out BTS’s concept...
TV & Videosnerdsandbeyond.com

Netflix Releases New Trailer and Poster for ‘Wish Dragon’

Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation just made a wish come true for many animation fans! The two companies have released a new trailer and poster for their new film Wish Dragon. The movie follows the story of Din, a college student who just wants to reconnect with his best childhood...
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel Releases New Loki Poster

Having already pushed up the show's premiere date, Disney+ is beginning the countdown to Marvel Studios' Loki series with a new poster. The poster frames series lead Tom Hiddleston as Loki with the show's supporting cast -- Owen Wilson as Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. The design also plays into the time travel shenanigans at the heart of the streaming show. The series follows the Loki from the alternate timeline created by the Avengers' Infinity Stones heist in Avengers: Endgame, who used the Tesseract to escape custody. You can see the poster below.
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

Will Peter Gallagher & Lauren Graham Be Back on ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 finale, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Goodbye.”]. Following the end of the second season of NBC’s musical dramedy, we’re not only left wondering what that shocking cliffhanger means for Zoey (Jane Levy) and Max (Skylar Astin), but also whether two key characters will be back if the series is renewed.
Movieswfxb.com

Pulp Fiction Stars Back Together for New Film

We begin Showbiz highlights with Bruce Willis and John Travolta teaming up for another film. It’s been 27 years since the two actors did the Oscar winning Pulp Fiction. They are back together for another action pic called Paradise City. They say it’s similar to Miami Vice but with bounty hunters. Praya Lundberg has landed the female role. Production is scheduled to start today in Maui.
Moviesmcuexchange.com

Marvel Unveils New Character Posters For 'Black Widow'

It’s good to have movies again! In anticipation of its July 9th release, Marvel just unveiled a new batch of character posters for Black Widow. The posters give us another look at the cast of characters, including Taskmaster. One interesting thing to note is that Taskmaster gets his own character...
Moviesmarvel.com

Brand-New Posters Arrive for 'Black Widow'

You don't know everything about me. — Natasha Romanoff. This July 9, go back to where it all started; to Nat's time before she was an Avenger and got that family with the release of Marvel Studios' Black Widow. In anticipation of the action-packed spy thriller, and first film in...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

In The Heights: Eight New Character Posters Revealed

In The Heights hype mode has been activated, with soundtracks tracks being released and more. Today WB dropped eight new character posters featuring much of the cast of the Lin-Manuel Miranda Broadway adaptation, directed by Jon M. Chu. After ruling last summer with the release of Hamilton on Disney+, Miranda will look to do it again with In The Heights, about a melting pot neighborhood on Washington Heights in New York. The show won numerous awards and will be the musical highlight of the year for sure, and I am so glad that it will not only release on HBO Max, but in theaters. There is something special about a big musical number on the big screen. You can see the new posters down below.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Cruella: 5 New Character Posters and 1 New International Poster

Cruella is shaping up to be a very interesting production. There is absolutely no indication about whether or not this is going to work or if it's going to be a giant hot mess. Maybe it'll be the good kind of hot mess like Birds of Prey or just a mad version of a hot mess. It's really too hard to tell that this point. If nothing else, you can't accuse the movie of looking generic because it looks buckwild. The marketing has been interesting as well, and we got another round of character posters from Twitter and a new international poster from IMP Awards. I mean, this soundtrack looks like a banger, if nothing else.
MoviesComicBook

New The Green Knight Poster, Trailer Release Announced

After a number of films were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the coming months are finally bringing some highly-anticipated blockbusters to theaters. Among those is set to be The Green Knight, a new retelling of the 14th-century tale Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, the premiere of which was delayed by over a year due to the virus. With the film set to finally make its debut this July, A24 appears to be ramping up its marketing campaign once again, revealing a visually striking new poster for the film. Alongside the poster was the confirmation that a new trailer for the film will arrive on Tuesday, May 11th.
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

The New Sweet Tooth Trailer and Poster!

Netflix has revealed the new Sweet Tooth trailer and poster, which preview the anticipated series launching on the streaming service on June 4. You can view both the Sweet Tooth trailer and poster below!. Sweet Tooth is an adaptation of the DC Comics’ Vertigo comic book series written and drawn...
TV Seriessupermanhomepage.com

New “Superman & Lois” Character Posters for Antagonists

The CW has released three new character poster images for Captain Luthor, Sam Lane and Morgan Edge. They have their own agendas. The next new episode of “Superman & Lois” is scheduled to air on The CW in the USA on Tuesday, May 18 at 9.00pm ET/PT. 16.
CelebritiesElite Daily

BTS' "Butter" Teaser Photos Show Off Their New Hair Colors In HD

ARMYs, it's time to celebrate because BTS has given everyone another taste of "Butter." Just a little over a week before their single's official release on Friday, May 21, the group began sharing teaser photos online that hinted at their upcoming era. Trust me, fans won't be able to handle BTS' "Butter" teaser photos because the guys are rocking such iconic looks.