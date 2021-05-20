BU president: 40 interviewed after 'horrific' incident at LGBTQ residence

We, the faculty of GSWS, stand in solidarity with the students demanding justice and accountability in the face of pervasive sexual violence and UVM’s institutional dereliction of its duties to support survivors. We’ve borne witness to a collective outpouring of students’ trauma, and we want you to know that we are listening, we hear you, we see you, we believe you. In your stories, many of us see our own experiences that have driven us toward the work of gender, sexuality and women’s studies and our commitment to the political activism that is inherent in this work. We stand beside you in demanding that your voices be heard. And we support you in knowing that you should not have had to share these traumas in order for the institution to finally listen and believe.