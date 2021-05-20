Kevin Bacon Interested in Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Role
Actor Kevin Bacon has enjoyed a prolific Hollywood career, with iconic roles spanning a decades-long body of work. Now Bacon says he’d love to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, specifically as part of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 3. With production slated to begin later in 2021 on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), and Bacon’s working relationship with director James Gunn, the actor’s interest in an MCU role may indeed come to fruition.insidethemagic.net