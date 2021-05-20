Kevin Bacon Interested in Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Role

While the exact details of James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 screenplay may only have been locked in relatively recently, the filmmaker has known how he wanted the trilogy to end, and what would happen in its final chapter, for quite some time, he revealed on social media. This tracks, of course, with previous comments the filmmaker has made. Over the last few years, between the reality-shaping events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and the delays to the film's production as a result of Gunn being briefly fired from the project, the question of how much has "changed" in the movie has come up again and again.