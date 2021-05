DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 70-year-old woman in good health. I started using a CPAP machine about 15 years ago. In the ensuing years I received five years of allergy shots and have lost 30 pounds. My CPAP machine recently started having problems, but due to insurance I won't be able to replace it for a few weeks. So, I started sleeping without it. I use a Neti pot and a nasal strip before going to bed, and I take one Zyrtec every day. I have not experienced any daytime drowsiness that I had when I began using the machine. Is it possible I no longer need to use a CPAP machine? - N.O.