These Movies & TV Shows Give An Honest Look at the Reality of Living With Clinical Depression

Living with clinical depression is often terribly isolating — not just because of the symptoms of depression themselves, but because of all the misinformation out there on what depression looks like and how to treat it. From colloquial use of “depressed” to mean “having a bad day” to off-handed comments about how mental health problems can be cured with vigorous exercise, eating right, or simply trying hard enough to feel better, people with depression are surrounded by reminders that those who don’t share their struggle have little to no idea what it really feels like. What that means — especially for women, and even more especially for women of color — is that people are more likely to get their symptoms dismissed, be misunderstood as hostile or inept by colleagues, friends, and family, and feel that voice of depression that tells you no one understands you get even louder.