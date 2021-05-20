newsbreak-logo
Environment

NOAA predicts active Atlantic hurricane season

By Scott Sutton
Posted by 
WPTV West Palm Beach
 7 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DRCj_0a5sDnJ700

Hurricane season begins in less than two weeks, and it looks like we can expect another active summer and fall.

That was the message from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday after releasing their 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Guide

Forecasters predict around 13 to 20 named storms with six to 10 of those storms becoming hurricanes.

Out of those named storms, experts say three to five of those could become major hurricanes. This is defined as a hurricane rated Category 3, 4 and 5 packing maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

An average hurricane season sees about 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

MORE: Area of low pressure likely to develop into Subtropical Storm Ana

Researchers at Colorado State University released in April their annual predictions for the upcoming season, saying we can expect another above-average year.

Meteorologist Philip Klotzbach said an above-average forecast could occur because of a lack of an El Niño, which helps to tears apart hurricanes.

Record year in 2020

Last year's hurricane season was the most active on record with 30 named storms and six hurricanes hitting the U.S.

Meteorologists have eliminated the use of Greek names , which were used last year.

If there are more than 21 named storms, they have instead come up with a supplemental list of names.

Coastal residents are reminded to prepare the same for every hurricane season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.

Below are the official names for the 2021 hurricane season:

  • Ana
  • Bill
  • Claudette
  • Danny
  • Elsa
  • Fred
  • Grace
  • Henri
  • Ida
  • Julian
  • Kate
  • Larry
  • Mindy
  • Nicholas
  • Odette
  • Peter
  • Rose
  • Sam
  • Teresa
  • Victor
  • Wanda

Here is the 2021 supplemental list of hurricane names:

  • Adria
  • Braylen
  • Caridad
  • Deshawn
  • Emery
  • Foster
  • Gemma
  • Heath
  • Isla
  • Jacobus
  • Kenzie
  • Lucio
  • Makayla
  • Nolan
  • Orlanda
  • Pax
  • Ronin
  • Sophie
  • Tayshaun
  • Viviana
  • Will
