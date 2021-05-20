newsbreak-logo
With Steely Resolve, Female Student Wins Pennsylvania State SkillsUSA Welding Competition

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
Abygail Jacobes, first-place winner in the first place for her entry in the 2021 Pennsylvania State SkillsUSA Welding Sculpture Competition.Image via Alan Smithee at Upper Bucks County Technical School.

A hand-crafted tribute to her grandfather earned a statewide honor for Abygail Jacobes, student at Upper Bucks County Technical School

Jacobes, a senior, won first place for her entry in the 2021 Pennsylvania State SkillsUSA Welding Sculpture Competition. 

