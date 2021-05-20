With Steely Resolve, Female Student Wins Pennsylvania State SkillsUSA Welding Competition

The following guide to candidates for Pennridge School Director was provided by the League of Women Voters of Bucks County. For more information, visit Vote411 at vote411.org. 4 YR TERM. A school board is a legislative body of citizens called school directors, who are elected locally by their fellow citizens and who serve as the governing body of each public school district. Each board consists of nine members who serve four-year terms of office. Unlike most other elected officials, school directors receive no compensation for their work. Principal duties include appointing and/or dismissing superintendents, principals and teachers; levying school taxes; purchasing land; locating new buildings; adopting textbooks and courses of study; fixing salaries of teachers and other appointees of the Board.