newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

‘Second bite is one that broke the bones’: Alaska man describes bear mauling

The Guardian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAllen Minish was alone and surveying land for a real estate agent in a wooded, remote part of Alaska, putting some numbers into his GPS unit when he looked up and saw a large brown bear walking about 30ft (10 meters) away. “I saw him and he saw me at...

www.theguardian.com
View All 18 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Brown Bear#Gps#Bite#Bear Encounters#Bones#Man#Walking#Bed#Attack#Anchorage#Rescue#Alaska State Troopers#Trees#Gulkana#Richardson Highway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Video Shows Grizzly Bear Charging Reckless Tourist at Yellowstone

As people flock to national parks this summer, there's an essential piece of etiquette that visitors should keep in mind: make sure to give wild animals their space. A video showing an incident on Monday between a Yellowstone tourist and a grizzly bear is serving as the perfect reminder to always steer clear of bears and other ferocious creatures.
Animalsbicycling.com

This Is How to Survive an Animal Attack on Your Bike

Rebecca Rusch doesn’t rattle easily. For more than 20 years, Rusch has rock climbed and adventure raced in remote locales all around the world, and in more than a handful of instances, she’s encountered dangerous wild animals. But none of those experiences were quite as scary as being cornered by a pair of aggressive sheepdogs just five miles from her home in Ketchum, Idaho.
Animalsluxurylaunches.com

Not a Dobberman or a Rottweiler – Onlookers freaked out when someone casually let loose a 350 lb pet Bengal tiger in a Houston neighborhood

It’s no secret that Texas has some of the most lenient exotic pet ownership laws in the United States, but little did anyone know that it would lead to spotting a pet tiger roaming around a West Houston neighborhood. Also, this is no casual incident as it is illegal to own a tiger in the city of Houston. The incident that involved the tiger began when terrified residents filmed the big cat roaming freely in Ivy Wall Drive.
Animalscraigmedred.news

Beach ball bear defense

Anchorage gun shop owner Niels Green found himself unarmed Thursday when a black bear confronted him at a distance of only a couple of feet on a footbridge near Seward, but he had a beach ball. He’d scavenged it from a Resurrection Bay beach earlier in the day because the...
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Human Remains Found Inside Bears’ Stomachs

Last week, a Durango woman was attacked by a bear while walking her dogs and over the weekend, officials from Colorado Parks and Wildlife found her remains inside the bears' stomachs. According to 9 News, the woman went walking with her dogs on Friday evening but never returned home, her...
Animalsouttherecolorado.com

Grizzly victim knew risks of living with bears, friends say

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Grizzly bears are part of life in the gateway communities bordering Yellowstone National Park, and backcountry snowmobile guide Charles “Carl” Mock knew well the risks that come with working, hiking and fishing among the fear-inspiring carnivores, his friends said. Mock was killed after being mauled by...
Hawaii Stateourcommunitynow.com

VIDEO: Terrifying Footage Shows Shark Circling Young Girl in Hawaii

Luckily, the girl walked away unharmed. In shocking video footage, Anela Rezentes, 6, can be seen splashing in the water along the shoreline of Oahu's Kalama Beach on Sunday when a shark began circling her. Sheri Gouveia had been filming her daughter in the water, completely unaware of the situation...
WTKR

Tiny orphaned black bear making new home at Alaska Zoo

The Alaska Zoo's newest resident is a tiny, orphaned black bear cub. Baby Taglu weighed less than five pounds when he was found alone in the northern Alaska wilderness. On May 8, he was flown from the village of Kotzebue to the zoo in Anchorage. Since his arrival in Anchorage,...
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Alligator Found Alive With Legs, Eyes, and Mouth Taped Shut

An alligator in Florida has been found alive but bound up with duct tape in an incident that has spurred an investigation and the offer of a reward to find the culprit. Last month, Barbara Thornton and her husband Jack discovered the creature swimming near the shore by her backyard near the Wekiva River in Seminole County with black tape over its eyes and snout.
durangodowntown.com

Colorado woman killed in rare black bear attack, authorities say

A 39-year-old Colorado woman died in an apparent black bear attack, just the fourth fatal mauling in the state since records began in 1960, authorities said on Saturday. The woman’s boyfriend found her body on Friday night near the town of Durango, about 350 miles south-west of Denver, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.
Bolingbrook, ILwjol.com

Coyote Attack in Bolingbrook

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) The Bolingbrook Police are sharing details after a person walking their dog was attacked by a coyote. It was on Sunday morning at 8:54am. Bolingbrook Animal Control was notified of a person who was walking her dog when they were attacked by a coyote. This is the first reported coyote attack against a person in Bolingbrook, and coyote attacks against people are extremely rare. Neither the person or their dog were injured in the incident. The coyote was nipping at the person’s feet and trying to jump on their back. The coyote appeared to be in poor physical condition. The victim was walking on the Lily Cache Creek Trail, west of Kings Road, north of Prairieview Blvd., south of Trails End Lane, and southwest of the Lily Cache Sports Fields West, when the incident occurred.