5 defensive backs from the University of Georgia that were part of the rotation in the 2020 season are now destined for the National Football League. Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, Richard LeCounte, and Mark Webb were all drafted and DJ Daniel signed as an undrafted free agent. That feat for a singular program in a singular draft class is near incomprehensible! Eric Stokes, a 2-Star/3-Star type prospect that was more of an offensive player and a track star coming out high school, in himself put to bed any notion that Georgia is somehow unable to develop young men and help them reach their potential by being drafted 29th overall to the Green Bay Packers.