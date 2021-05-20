Vice TV to air 'Vice Versa: College $ports, Inc.' exposing NCAA's alleged exploitations

WASHINGTON (SBG) – Vice TV has announced that they will be airing a new investigative documentary centered around the alleged exploitation by the NCAA of student-athletes. Directed by Patrick Dimon and hosted by former Olympian and NCAA athlete Jeremy Bloom, "Vice Versa: College $ports, Inc.," is a new 90-minute documentary that investigates the alleged relationship between NCAA and student-athletes, which the NCAA has been regularly accused of exploitation, as reported by Variety.