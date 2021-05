Yes, I’m still trucking along! Here are a few snippets from the last few weeks. When we left Hwy 15 at Cajon Junction northbound, we started a 20 mile long, consistent climb with no water. There is a water cache about five miles in but it felt dicey to rely on dated information on the quantity of water at this cache, so we carried lots of water—I had 7 liters on my back from the highway. Ouch. In an attempt to mitigate the heat, we started the climb at 4:00 AM. Once the sun hit us we would be fully exposed, almost no shade, for the remainder of the 5800 foot ascent.