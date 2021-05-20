newsbreak-logo
Ascension Parish, LA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 16:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; West Baton Rouge The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Central Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 420 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Baton Rouge Metro. Between 10 and 20 inches of rain have fallen over the last few days. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Baton Rouge, Zachary, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Shenandoah, Old Jefferson, Inniswold, Village St. George, Westminster, Prairieville, Merrydale and Gardere. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 154 and 179. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 19. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 2 HOURS

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * Until Friday afternoon. * At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 49.2 feet. * Flood stage is 48.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 49.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. * Impact...At 48.0 feet, Access roads will be inundated and evacuation of all river islands must be complete. Protection of people and property in the river bottom land on the river side of the levees must be complete.
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 22:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville; St. James The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1037 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pierre Part, or near Belle River, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, St. Gabriel, White Castle, Sorrento, Paincourtville, Geismar, Convent and Belle Rose. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 174 and 187. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Livingston, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ASCENSION...CENTRAL ST. JAMES...SOUTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTHEASTERN IBERVILLE AND NORTHERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 1035 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Pierre Part, or 7 miles north of Belle River, moving northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, Port Vincent, Paincourtville, Geismar, Convent, Prairieville, Carville, Belle Rose and Garyville. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 171 and 197. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Lafourche, St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 00:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension; Lafourche; St. James; St. John The Baptist A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...EAST CENTRAL ASCENSION...ST. JAMES AND NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE PARISHES At 1207 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Vacherie, or 11 miles northeast of Thibodaux, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Reserve, Gramercy, Lutcher, Wallace, South Vacherie, Chackbay, Convent, North Vacherie, Garyville and Edgard. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 190 and 200. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Ascension, Lafourche, St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 00:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension; Lafourche; St. James; St. John The Baptist A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...EAST CENTRAL ASCENSION...ST. JAMES AND NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE PARISHES At 1207 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Vacherie, or 11 miles northeast of Thibodaux, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Reserve, Gramercy, Lutcher, Wallace, South Vacherie, Chackbay, Convent, North Vacherie, Garyville and Edgard. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 190 and 200. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Flood Advisory issued for West Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Baton Rouge The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1020 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Napoleonville, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Carville, Village St. George and Geismar. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 23:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 20:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Iberville The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1020 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Napoleonville, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Carville, Village St. George and Geismar. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Livingston The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1020 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Napoleonville, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Carville, Village St. George and Geismar. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for Ascension, Assumption by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ascension; Assumption The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1020 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Napoleonville, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Carville, Village St. George and Geismar. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Ascension by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 23:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...EAST CENTRAL ASCENSION...ST. JAMES AND NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE PARISHES At 1207 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Vacherie, or 11 miles northeast of Thibodaux, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Reserve, Gramercy, Lutcher, Wallace, South Vacherie, Chackbay, Convent, North Vacherie, Garyville and Edgard. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 190 and 200. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; St. Helena THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN ST. HELENA SOUTHEASTERN EAST FELICIANA AND NORTHEASTERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
More heavy rain headed to Baton Rouge, flood advisory issued; see forecast, live radar

Baton Rouge and areas across southeast Louisiana are at risk for another round of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, bringing more heavy rain and the potential for flooding. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell have issued a flood advisory for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes and western areas of Livingston Parish that will last until 12:15 p.m.
Severe Weather Statement issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; St. Helena THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN ST. HELENA SOUTHEASTERN EAST FELICIANA AND NORTHEASTERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 07:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iberville; Pointe Coupee; West Baton Rouge The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern Pointe Coupee Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 750 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Krotz Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Livonia, Maringouin, Fordoche, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Ramah, Erwinville and Lottie. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 127 and 146. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Pointe Coupee; West Baton Rouge A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST BATON ROUGE...SOUTHERN POINTE COUPEE...NORTHERN IBERVILLE AND WESTERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES At 538 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Atchafalaya National Wildlife Refuge, or 8 miles south of Krotz Springs, moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Zachary, Port Allen, Addis, Brusly, Livonia, Maringouin, Fordoche, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Erwinville, Ramah and Lottie. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 128 and 156. Interstate 110 in Louisiana near mile marker 1. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Livingston, Northwest St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Assumption; Livingston; Northwest St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST ST. JAMES...NORTHWESTERN ST. CHARLES...NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON...NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN TANGIPAHOA AND CENTRAL ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 149 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Robert to near Garyville to near Pierre Part. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Hammond, Thibodaux, Covington, Napoleonville, Reserve, Hahnville, Laplace, Metairie, Ponchatoula, Gramercy, Lutcher, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Folsom, Montz, Garyville, Supreme, Ama, Chackbay and Robert. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 194 and 213, and between mile markers 215 and 225. Interstate 12 between mile markers 40 and 69. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 28. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 10. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Iberville; Livingston THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN ASCENSION...WEST BATON ROUGE...WEST CENTRAL LIVINGSTON...IBERVILLE AND SOUTHWESTERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES WILL EXPIRE AT 930 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
