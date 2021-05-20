Flash Flood Warning issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 16:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; West Baton Rouge The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Central Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 420 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Baton Rouge Metro. Between 10 and 20 inches of rain have fallen over the last few days. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Baton Rouge, Zachary, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Shenandoah, Old Jefferson, Inniswold, Village St. George, Westminster, Prairieville, Merrydale and Gardere. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 154 and 179. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 19. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 2 HOURS