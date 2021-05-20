newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Vermont to replace federal food box program

bigrapidsnews.com
 8 hours ago

A new Vermont program will replace a federal food assistance program that started during the coronavirus pandemic to help people in need and is ending in two weeks. The USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program supplied tens of thousands of food boxes to Vermonters during the peak of the pandemic, mychamplainvalley.com reported.

www.bigrapidsnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Sayles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Federal Assistance#Health Food#Food Systems#Vermonters#Mychamplainvalley Com#Vermont Foodbank#Full Plates#The Vermont Foodbank#Walk Ins#The Johnson Johnson#Newport#Orleans Superior Court#The Associated Press#Food Assistance#Food Boxes#Shelf Stable Items#Walk In Clinics#Farmers#Beneficiaries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Politics
Related
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont wins $12M in federal funds to fight overdoses

Trailblazing Vt. State Police major never aimed to achieve so many firsts. A trailblazing Vermont State Police major is stepping down following a 23-year career with the department. Connecting the last mile: Vt. lawmakers hammer out millions in broadband investments. Updated: 38 minutes ago. Vermont lawmakers are hammering out the...
Chester, VTvermontjournal.com

Food shelf refrigerators help get fresh produce to more Vermonters

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester-Andover Family Center & Food Shelf serves nearly 200 Vermonters each month. As the pandemic forced Vermonters into lockdown in 2020, record numbers of Vermonters faced unemployment and food insecurity. The food shelf saw an increasing number of patrons each week. But the family center committed to never turning a family away.
House Rentthecentersquare.com

Sununu requests changes to federal rental assistance program

(The Center Square) – Gov. Chris Sununu is seeking changes to a federal rental assistance program to expand the amount of affordable housing in the state. In a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Sununu said criteria for using the federal funds is "overly restrictive" and called on the agency to expand the definition of costs that can be reimbursed.
Vermont Statevermontbiz.com

Neagley & Chase to renovate new Vermont Federal corporate campus

Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Federal Credit Union has announced that Neagley & Chase Construction Company will oversee the renovation of its new corporate campus and branch located at 275 Kennedy Drive in South Burlington. An extensive period of planning and review of community-based general contractors with strong portfolios was conducted...
Arkansas State5newsonline.com

Arkansas to end federal unemployment program payment boost

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas will be ending its participation in the federal supplemental unemployment assistance program, which was brought on to help thousands of Americans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the Division of Workforce Services to withdraw from the service by June 26. “The...
WCAX

Annual Vermont middle school circus program goes virtual, Part 2

The proposal was pushed by a group of people who say they suffered physical abuse while living at the St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington, which closed in 1974. Workers start drawing shots around 7 a.m. and won't stop until they've drawn what they need for the day. Saint Michael’s College...
Tennessee Statenewstalk987.com

Tennessee To Opt Out of Federal Pandemic Unemployment Programs

Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday afternoon that Tennessee will no longer be participating in federal pandemic unemployment programs because beginning on July 3rd. “We will no longer participate in federal pandemic unemployment programs because Tennesseans have access to more than 250,000 jobs in our state,” says Lee. “Families, businesses & our economy thrive when we focus on meaningful employment & move on from short-term, federal fixes.”
AgricultureABC7 Los Angeles

USDA food program to feed over 30M school kids through summer

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a new effort on Monday that will feed more than 30 million children over the summer by expanding the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits funded by President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan. Low-income families struggle to put nutritious food on the table...
Vermont StateValley News

With earmarks reinstated, Leahy poised to deliver more federal money to Vermont

When U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., announced late last month that earmarks were returning to the federal appropriations process, organizations across Vermont took notice. With that proclamation, Leahy, as chair of the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations, became not only in charge of crafting spending bills, but also the man who will sign off on requests from individual members of Congress to fund home-state projects.
House Rentvpr.org

Rental Assistance Program Could Help Thousands Of Vermonters Stay Housed

It’s been a tough year for thousands of Vermont tenants. Many renters lost income due to the pandemic. Unpaid bills and missing rent payments have piled up and when the state and federal eviction moratoriums end, thousands could be at risk of losing their apartment. That’s why Congress allocated billions...
Congress & Courtsfalloncountyextra.com

Tester secures food assistance extension for 30 million American kids over the summer

As part of his continued efforts to ensure that every Montana kid has access to critical nutrition, U.S. Senator Jon Tester last week announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will use American Rescue Plan funding to expand Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits and feed more than 30 million kids over the summer and throughout the duration of the pandemic.
Hopkins County, KYMessenger

Christian Food Bank pushing food program for seniors in need

The Christian Food Bank of Madisonville is expanding its programs to offer the Commodities Supplemental Food Program to anyone 60 and older. “We want to make sure we don’t have hungry people, that they know we are here for them and will serve them the best we can,” said Director Marci Cox, who said the Salvation Army has had the CSF program for several years, but Kentucky saw a need to expand the program so the senior population is not underserved.
Missouri Statekrcgtv.com

Governor to stop all federal unemployment programs

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Tuesday announced that the State of Missouri will stop participation in all six pandemic-related federal unemployment programs effective Saturday, June 6. Parson said the unemployment programs have "incentivized people to stay out of the workforce," and emphasized that the programs were intended...
Agriculturegoldrushcam.com

USDA to Provide Critical Nutrition Assistance to Over 30 Million Kids Over the Summer

Builds on Proven Solution to Combat Child Food Insecurity. April 27, 2021 - WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday announced a new effort funded by the American Rescue Plan to provide adequate nutrition to more than 30 million children over the summer by expanding Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits. Summer months are difficult for low-income children because they lack access to school meals that fill a nutrition gap during the school year. When school is out of session, summer feeding programs—considered a lifeline for some families—reach just a small fraction, typically less than 20%, of the number served during the school year. This summer, USDA will offer P-EBT benefits to all low-income children of all ages, helping families put food on the table during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Albany, GAWALB 10

Southwest Georgia Food Justice Coalition holds food box giveaway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Georgia Food Justice Coalition offered free food to those in Albany on Monday. Community organizations joined together to make this happen off of Oakridge Drive. Boxes of produce were given out on a first come, first serve basis until all food was gone. Regional...