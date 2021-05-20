Vermont to replace federal food box program

The Christian Food Bank of Madisonville is expanding its programs to offer the Commodities Supplemental Food Program to anyone 60 and older. “We want to make sure we don’t have hungry people, that they know we are here for them and will serve them the best we can,” said Director Marci Cox, who said the Salvation Army has had the CSF program for several years, but Kentucky saw a need to expand the program so the senior population is not underserved.