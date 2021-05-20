Dr. Todd Olson named president of Mount Mercy University
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Dr. Todd Olson has been named the 11th president of Mount Mercy University. Olson will begin his duties as president on July 21, 2021. Since 2003, Dr. Olson has served as the Vice President for Student Affairs at Georgetown University in Washington D.C., providing leadership for 15 departments and 140 student affairs staff. Throughout his 35-year career in higher education, Dr. Olson has been an adjunct faculty member, most recently teaching in the higher education administration program and School of Nursing and Health Studies at Georgetown.cbs2iowa.com