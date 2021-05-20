Dr. Todd Olson named president of Mount Mercy University

CEDAR RAPIDS — Mayor Brad Hart on Friday again eased the city’s mask mandate, this time to allow fully vaccinated individuals to resume pre-pandemic activities without masks or social distancing based on recent changes to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on curbing the spread of COVID-19. The modified CDC guidelines advise that fully vaccinated people may take off masks while indoors and resume most pre-pandemic activities without physically distancing. Masks should still be worn on public transit and in certain other crowded indoor settings, the CDC recommends.