Hands-on with Dauntless’ creative and punishing Behemoth and Hunting Grounds location

As soon as the dinosaur is named, our mind comes to the mind of a demon. As soon as the dinosaur is named, a spirit comes to our mind. Although all dinosaurs are giant, it doesn’t have to be. Dinosaurs of the Shuuwiya species were found in the Mongolian desert around 65 million years ago. These chicken-sized dinosaurs were very small to see but a force separated them from the other dinosaurs. The Shuuwiya dinosaurs had an “extraordinary” ability to see and hear at night, even at night, allowing them to hunt easily in the dark.