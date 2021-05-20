newsbreak-logo
Hands-on with Dauntless’ creative and punishing Behemoth and Hunting Grounds location

By Chris Neal
massivelyop.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a very long time since Dauntless has had a new radiant-aspected monster to slay. For the longest time, the element was tied to the Rezakiri, and then the Valomyr arrived a while later, but beyond those two there haven’t been a lot of new light-wielding Behemoths to face. With today’s new update, however, that’s changing with the introduction to the Chronovore, an astonishing new foe to face off against. But you’ve got some hoops to jump through first.

