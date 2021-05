Max Verstappen finished second fastest in an exciting Spanish Grand Prix. Starting from second, Max made a bold move by out braking Lewis Hamilton to take the lead at Turn one. Both before and after his pit stop, Verstappen was kept under pressure by Hamilton. While Max stayed out, the Briton decided to do another pit stop with still 23 laps to go. On his older tyres Max was not able to compete with Hamilton and with just six more laps to go, he was quite simply overtaken by the Mercedes-driver. Max went in for his second stop and rejoined in second behind Hamilton who won the race eventually.