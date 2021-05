Milli Vanilli took the world by storm in 1989 and in one year came crashing down as hard as they rose to fame. Now a new tell-all documentary is finally in the works. Milli Vanilli was a German-French R&B duo founded in Munich, Germany in 1988 consisting of Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus. Their debut album Girl You Know It's True was hailed by critcs and fans alike. It sold over 6 million copies in the United States as it spent seven weeks as the number 1 album on the Billboard Hot 200 chart, it also pent 41 weeks within the top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 and 78 weeks within the charts overall in 1989. The duo won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1990.