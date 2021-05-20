newsbreak-logo
Here's how Geoff Keighley aims to improve on 2020's neverending summer of not-E3

By Bree Royce
massivelyop.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m super grateful to all the organizations and games companies that did their level best to provide convention entertainment last summer when the pandemic closed everything down, but even I have to admit that it wasn’t exactly thrilling; I believe we referred to it as the “neverending summer of not-E3.” We’re facing down a similar prospect once again this summer as companies around the world are clearly unwilling to shove everyone into crowded spaces before the pandemic is remotely over, but the digital shows will be a little different. As Geoff Keighley explains in a new GIbiz interview, his all-season-long Summer Games Fest has picked up what is essentially a pre-E3 announcement show Kick Off Live, slated for June 10th, and will hopefully serve as the buzz-generation machine sorely missing last year.

